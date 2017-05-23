253 SHARES Share Tweet

Take a look at the new trailer for Broad Green Pictures, “Wish Upon.”

WISH UPON – In Theatres July 14, 2017

Starring: Joey King, Ryan Phillippe, Ki Hong Lee, Mitchell Slaggert, Shannon Purser, Sydney Park, Alice Lee, Kevin Hanchard, Sherilyn Fenn

Directed by: John R. Leonetti

Written by: Barbara Marshall

Synopsis

In the latest horror thriller from the director of ANNABELLE, 17-year-old CLARE SHANNON (Joey King) is barely surviving the hell that is high school, along with her friends MEREDITH (Sydney Park) and JUNE (Shannon Purser). So when her dad (Ryan Phillippe) gifts her an old music box with an inscription that promises to grant the owner’s wishes, she thinks there is nothing to lose. Clare makes her first wish and, to her surprise, it comes true. Before long, she finally has it all: money, popularity and her dream boy. Everything seems perfect – until the people closest to her begin dying in gruesome and twisted ways. Now, with blood on her hands, Clare has to get rid of the box, before it costs her and everyone she loves the ultimate price.

Be careful what you wish for.

Broad Green Pictures’ WISH UPON is directed by John R. Leonetti (ANNABELLE) and produced by Sherryl Clark (CLOVERFIELD).