The thought has long been debated if the venerable Jedi Master, Mace Windu is still alive. Samuel L. Jackson has publicly stated “Jedi can fall from a great distance and live” with Jackson adding he would like to don the Jedi robe once again and revisit the character. Now although we may not see Mace Windu in any of the new Star Wars movies, to satisfy the fans thirst for more Master Windu, Marvel Entertainment has announced a new five part comic book mini series titled Star Wars: Jedi of the Republic — Mace Windu.

The series is set during the Clone Wars period and will arrive on shelves in August of 2017. Mace Windu will be written by Matt Owens and illustrated by Denys Cowan. Marvel’s official statement on the new series is quoted below.

“For over a thousand generations, the Jedi have been the peacekeepers of the galaxy…but now, at the dawn of the Clone Wars, they find themselves in a new role: generals in the Army of the Republic. As Mace Windu, one of the Jedi’s greatest warriors, leads a small unit of Jedi into battle shortly after the war begins, the Jedi must make peace with their new role, or be lost to the violence around them!”

Look for Marvel Entertainment’s Star Wars: Jedi of the Republic — Mace Windu coming this August!

