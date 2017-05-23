610 SHARES Share Tweet

Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, and Chad Stahelski bring us the action-packed John Wick: Chapter 2 and it’s now on Blu-ray!

Here’s a recap –

The Movie:

In John Wick: Chapter 2, retired super-assassin John Wick’s plans to resume a quiet civilian life are cut short when Italian gangster Santino D’Antonio shows up on his doorstep with a gold marker, compelling him to repay past favors. Ordered by Winston, kingpin of secret assassin society The Continental, to respect the organization’s ancient code, Wick reluctantly accepts the assignment to travel to Rome to take out D’Antonio’s sister, the ruthless capo atop the Italian Camorra crime syndicate.

Blu-ray Features:

Audio Commentary with Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski

Deleted Scenes

“RetroWick: Exploring the Unexpected Success of John Wick” Featurette

“Training John Wick” Featurette

“WICK-vizzed” Featurette

“Friends, Confidantes: The Keanu/Chad Partnership” Featurette

“As Above, So Below: The Underworld of John Wick” Featurette

“Car Fu Ridealong” Featurette

“Beat Down: The Evolution of a Fight Scene” Featurette

“Wick’s Toolbox” Featurette

“Kill Count” Featurette

“Dog Wick” Short

Cover art:

Thoughts:

Fans of the first film will love this Blu-ray. In fact, fans of amazing action will too. The Blu-ray will provide amazing visuals and sounds.

Grade A