Several sources are reporting that Zack Snyder is stepping down from directing or finishing the ‘Justice League’ movie after a family tragedy. Now Joss Whedon is set to step in.

Last March Snyder’s daughter, Autumn Snyder, committed suicide. The director has decided to take some time off.

“I’ve decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me.” Zack Snyder said to THR

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Snyder family.

Justice League synopsis:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.