I can’t begin to tell you about the countless hours of sleep that Universal Pictures took from me as a kid. I never looked under my bed or opened a closet door at night because I had the mental confirmation that all little kids have about monsters!! THEY. ARE. REAL! And now they have once again set their sights on audiences at large with the rebirth of the classic frighteners!

Universal Pictures has officially unveiled their shared monster movie universe under the moniker, Dark Universe. You’ve got to check out the motion logo because it is awesome! UP really pulled out all the stops, even enlisting the musical genius of Danny Elfman to create a vintage scare with his signature sound. This alone is worth the price of admission!

But that’s not all. Notice that epic group shot? Bardem, Cruise, Depp, Crowe, Boutella?? The story goes a little something like this. Russell Crowe is Dr. Henry Jekyl, the head of a clandestine organization known as Prodigium. Prodigium’s job is to police and investigate existing monsters, while desposing of the ones that tend to be a little on the homicidal rage-ish side of things. Not too sure if Mr. Hyde will take that sitting down, but we’ll see.

The Mummy is the first in this new connected series that will kick this mad monster party into high gear. From that point forward we can expect The Bride of Frankenstein, starring Javier Bardem as the monster, The Invisible Man with Johnny Depp in the title role, and I’m hoping somewhere down the line we will get to see one of my personal favorites, The Creature From The Black Lagoon.

The group in charge of bringing these timeless creature features to life is truly a cavalcade of some of Hollywood’s finest. Writers, David Koepp (Jurassic Park) and Christopher Mcquarrie (Usual Suspects, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation), Director Bill Condon (Beauty and The Beast), Producers Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek, The Amazing Spider-Man2), and Chris Morgan (F8 Of The Furious, Fast & The Furious 6/7) are just some of the top minds recruited by the legendary studio to give new life to some of the very characters and storylines that put Universal Pictures on the map.

The Mummy opens June 29th. The Hollywood and Highland Complex, located in the heart of tinsel town is currently housing a larger than life sarcophagus installation as promotion for the new movie. If you’re a local and plan to be on that side of town between now and the film’s opening, check it out. The next of the monsters flicks is reportedly due during the early part of 2018, and is currently untitled.

Well in light of all this monster news I guess now is as good a time as any to make sure that all of the flashlights at my house have working batteries, and that my baseball bat is in good monster thrashing condition!

