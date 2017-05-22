356 SHARES Share Tweet

Tom Holland is Nathan Drake for the upcoming Uncharted movie

It looks like Spider-Man won’t be the only hero Tom Holland will be as he was chosen to play the part of

Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie. The Uncharted movie has been in development from as early as

2009, but has never taken full flight, with having cast Mark Wahlberg at some point to play the part of

Nathan Drake.

The film is set to be a prequel in comparison to the story told in the video games. The only detail of

information given for the film is that Tom Holland will be playing a young version of Nathan Drake,

which is setting the movie into events that occur before the events that take place in the video games.

There is no official release date for the untitled Uncharted movie.

Source: IGN