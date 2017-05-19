357 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s official! Coming October 5,2018 is Sony’s spinoff film “Venom” and while this film has been talked about for literally years we finally have some official news on the titanic project.

This morning Sony announced Tom Hardy will be playing Eddie Brock AKA Venom and the film will be helmed by Zombieland Director Ruben Fleischer.

As if all this isn’t cool enough Hardy took to social media and posted the following picture.

Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock in #Venom, the upcoming film from Sony’s Marvel Universe releasing October 5, 2018 – production starts this fall. pic.twitter.com/OZQqDEvoum — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) May 19, 2017

Needless to say, I think we are all stoked and can’t wait to see what Hardy will bring to the role.

Source: Hollywood Reporter