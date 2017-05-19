200 SHARES Share Tweet

Fire up those dilithium crystals and engage the warp drive because it is time to once again boldly go where no man has gone before!

CBS returns to its vintage sci-if television roots with Star Trek: Discovery. This prequel series will explore the exciting backstory of the United Federation of Planets and all of its bold new missions, prior to the adventures of Kirk, Spock, The Enterprise and its historical crew.

This newly unveiled teaser introduces us to a new captain, a new crew and a new ship. The show is headlined by Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green, and Michelle Yeoh of Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon and more recently, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

There are so many incredible details to love about this sneak peak. Stunning visuals, strong dialogue, interesting looking characters and KLINGONS!! Someone in the programming department must really like what they’ve seen because the episode order was extended from 13 to 15.

Certainly, the Star Trek legacy is not one to be mishandled and from the looks of this preview, I’d say that there’s more than one sincere fan boy or fan girl at the helm in the EPs chair. I see you, Akiva Goldsman.

majQa’! (See Klingon to English Dictionary, volume 17, 10th edition)

Star Trek: Discovery debuts this fall on CBS. Check your local listings for date and time.

Source: ComicBookMovie