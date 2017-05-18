550 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO BETA CONTESTS FOR YOU TO WIN

We know everyone has been waiting for this Beta, and we want to make it worth your while. With that in mind we have TWO ways for you to win some very cool prizes.

(Sorry, for legal reasons, we have to limit contests to North America, check the official rules for details).

Contest #1 – Early Bird Gets The Aerator Contest

Our first contest is just for you early birds. Play at least three matches in the first TWO HOURS of the Beta and you’ll be entered to win one of these prizes.

Prizes:

Replica Cosplay Aerator created by Henchman Props – This is a LIFESIZED cosplay replica of the Enforcer’s Aerator Rife. That isn’t a game render in the picture above, it’s a freakin’ photograph!

Nvidia 1080 Graphics Card – Won’t LawBreakers look lovely when you install this? (2 winners!)

Logitech G Peripherals Pack – G213 keyboard, G231 headset, PRO Mouse and a G240 Mousepad. (2 winners!)

Contest #2 – More Matches, More Chances Contest

To enter Contest #2, all you have to do is play LawBreakers during the Beta weekend. For every match you complete (up to 100) you’ll get one entry into the contest.

The more matches you complete, the better your chances of winning.

We will contact winners via the email you used when you first signed into the game (NOT the email you used to sign up for a Beta Key).



Prizes:

Replica Cosplay Aerator created by Henchman Props – Yes, it’s that cool.

Nvidia 1080ti Graphics Card – Want to up your game? This is the card to do it. (2 winners!)

Logitech G Peripherals Pack – G213 keyboard, G231 headset, PRO Mouse and a G240 Mousepad. (2 winners!)

Play early, play often and you’ll have a shot at some amazing hardware.

As always, there are legal rules and limitations. Please read the full official rules below for eligibility and other requirements to enter.