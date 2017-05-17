472 SHARES Share Tweet

The Mad Monster Party celebrates pop culture, comics, movies and sci-fi this weekend from May 19-21 inside the We-Ko-Pa Resort in Arizona!

WE-KO-PA RESORT

10438 N. Fort McDowell Rd.

Scottsdale/Fountain Hills

AZ 85264

Hours are Friday from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. vendor hall, celebrity signings, panels and more.

Stay for the after parties!

Costume contest, movie screenings, a Miss Mad Monster pageant, live bands performances, “Scaraoke” music competitions!

For more details or to purchase advance tickets, visit madmonster.com/events/phoenix2016/