The Mad Monster Party celebrates pop culture, comics, movies and sci-fi this weekend from May 19-21 inside the We-Ko-Pa Resort in Arizona! WE-KO-PA RESORT 10438 N. Fort McDowell Rd. Scottsdale/Fountain Hills AZ 85264 Hours are Friday from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. vendor hall, celebrity signings, panels and more. Stay for the after parties! Come on down and enjoy celebrity signings, panels, after parties and much more. Costume contest, movie screenings, a Miss Mad Monster pageant, live bands performances, “Scaraoke” music competitions! For more details or to purchase advance tickets, visit madmonster.com/events/phoenix2016/