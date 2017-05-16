550 SHARES Share Tweet

After lots of rumors and a few leaks, Ubisoft has confirmed a new Assassin’s Creed will be out during the current fiscal year, which runs through March 31, 2018.

The news was shared as part of Ubisoft’s earnings report today. The company subsequently shared a GIF on Twitter with the game’s logo and the words “a new era begins.”

Sharpen your blade. The Assassins will soon step out of the shadows… pic.twitter.com/nUrM4A57J0 — Assassins Creed UK (@Assassins_UK) May 16, 2017

Ubisoft CFO Alain Martinez strongly suggested during an earnings conference call that the new game will have some kind of live aspect to it, which has become a major component of other Ubisoft games like Rainbow Six Siege and The Division.

CEO Yves Guillemot also said the new game will be revealed “soon” and declined to say if the franchise will return to an annual release slate.