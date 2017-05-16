416 SHARES Share Tweet

Well, it looks like everyone’s favorite magnetic ginger will be back for more mutated antics with the X-Men!

Though official casting announcements have yet to be made, fans have every reason to be excited for the return of one of the most tragic villains within the Marvel Universe, Magneto. Michael Fassbender’s infamous onscreen alter ego is expected to yet again match wits with best frenemie Professor X, a.k.a James McAvoy in the next chapter of the cinematic X-Men saga, X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

A tweet, via MTV’s Josh Horowitz twitter account, may be confirming the news!

Want to know Fassbender’s X-MEN future? Bet big on him appearing in DARK PHOENIX but not NEW MUTANTS. Oh, I just saw Michael Fassbender BTW — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 15, 2017

20th Century Fox is burning the Marvel candle at both ends these days, as the studio is currently gearing up to deliver on Deadpool 2, New Mutants and, Dark Phoenix.

When last we saw our X-Men family they were recovering from an intense confrontation with the highly unstable mutant narcissist, Apocalypse, who got a well-deserved bully beat down from Jean Grey in her most glorious state of being, Charles Xavier and Magneto. So since the Dark Phoenix will more than likely pick up where we left off in the previous movie, it wouldn’t make much sense to break up the band, leaving Fassbender and McAvoy out of the loop. The one cast member most likely not to return is Jennifer Lawrence, after expressing a disinterest in further reprising her role as the shape shifting blue diva, Mystique. Hey 2 out of the 3 ain’t bad! We know that the X-Men extension of the Marvel Universe is in a constant state of flux when it comes to characters. This is nothing more than an example of art imitating life. Never say never, don’t get attached, and always remember to wear sunscreen!

