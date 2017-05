500 SHARES Share Tweet

ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN NOW!

We are giving away passes to an advance screening of ‘Baywatch’ in San Jose CA. If you are interested, submit your email below and we will send you a secret link where you can print your passes while supplies last.

DETAILS:

LOCATION:

Century 20 Oakridge

925 Blossom Hill Road

#2000

San Jose, CA 95123

4082257340

DATE AND TIME:

May 23, 2017

Tuesday 7:30pm

(Have your pass ready to show at the door)

Good Luck!