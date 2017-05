400 SHARES Share Tweet

ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN NOW!

We are giving away passes to an advance screening of ‘Baywatch’ in Miami. If you are interested, submit your email below and we will send you a secret link where you can print your passes while supplies last.

DETAILS:

LOCATION:

Cobb Dolphin 19 & IMAX

11471 NW 12th Street

Miami, FL 33172

305-591-0785

DATE AND TIME:

May 23, 2017

Tuesday 7:30pm

(Have your pass ready to show at the door)

Good Luck!