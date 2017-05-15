web analytics
RESIDENT EVIL: The Final Chapter Blu-ray Review

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

 

The Blu-ray

Synopsis

Picking up after Resident Evil: Retribution, Alice (Milla Jovovich) is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity’s final stand against the undead.  Now, she must return to where the nightmare began-The Hive in Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for a final strike against the only remaining survivors of the apocalypse.

Directed By: Paul W.S. Anderson

Written By: Paul W.S. Anderson

Starring: Milla Jovovich (Alice), Iain Glen (Dr. Isaacs), Ali Larter (Claire Redfield), Shawn Roberts (Wesker), Eoin Macken (Doc),  Ruby Rose (Abigail), Fraser James (Razor), William Levy (Christian), and more.

Rating: R

Genre: Action, Horror, & Sci-Fi

Runtime: 1 hr 47 minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

  • English: DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1
  • Portuguese: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
  • French (Canada): Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Thai: Dolby Digital 5.1

Video

  • Codec: MPEG-4 AVC
  • Resolution: 1080p
  • Aspect ratio: 2.40:1
  • Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1
  • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Cantonese, Indonesian, Korean, Malay, Mandarin (Simplified), Mandarin (Traditional), Thai, & Vietnamese

Special Features

  • Retaliation Mode: Director Paul Anderson & Milla Jovovich Break Down Key Moments & Discuss the Franchise
  • Sneak Peek: Resident Evil: Vendetta
  • Stunts & Weaponry
  • Explore the Hive
  • The Bad Ass Trinity & The Women of Resident Evil

My Thoughts

I give the Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Blu-ray a B.

I really enjoyed this Blu-ray.  I didn’t get a chance to see it in theaters and couldn’t wait to put the disc in my player.  I actually forgot how much I liked the “zombies” (well, people infected with the T-Virus) in this franchise as compared to other zombie films/shows.  I like the uniqueness to them.  It’s more as if they are actually infected with something (as they transformed into something non-human) rather then people who are just the living dead. The loading screen for this blu-ray was even cool.  The Umbrella Corporation symbol went in and out as the blu-ray was loading.   I know Alice isn’t in the games but she has such a presence in the films.  She’s one tough chick!  I wouldn’t mind having her on my team.  I liked how she explained her story in the beginning and the origins of the T-Virus.  This blu-ray is action-packed and has some cool special features that you’ll definitely have to check out.

Catch Resident Evil: The Final Chapter out on Blu-ray & Digital HD May 16, 2017!