RESIDENT EVIL: The Final Chapter Blu-ray Review

The Blu-ray

Synopsis

Picking up after Resident Evil: Retribution, Alice (Milla Jovovich) is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity’s final stand against the undead. Now, she must return to where the nightmare began-The Hive in Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for a final strike against the only remaining survivors of the apocalypse.

Directed By: Paul W.S. Anderson

Written By: Paul W.S. Anderson

Starring: Milla Jovovich (Alice), Iain Glen (Dr. Isaacs), Ali Larter (Claire Redfield), Shawn Roberts (Wesker), Eoin Macken (Doc), Ruby Rose (Abigail), Fraser James (Razor), William Levy (Christian), and more.

Rating: R

Genre: Action, Horror, & Sci-Fi

Runtime: 1 hr 47 minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1

Portuguese: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

French (Canada): Dolby Digital 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

Thai: Dolby Digital 5.1

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 2.40:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Cantonese, Indonesian, Korean, Malay, Mandarin (Simplified), Mandarin (Traditional), Thai, & Vietnamese

Special Features

Retaliation Mode: Director Paul Anderson & Milla Jovovich Break Down Key Moments & Discuss the Franchise

Sneak Peek: Resident Evil: Vendetta

Stunts & Weaponry

Explore the Hive

The Bad Ass Trinity & The Women of Resident Evil

My Thoughts

I give the Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Blu-ray a B.

I really enjoyed this Blu-ray. I didn’t get a chance to see it in theaters and couldn’t wait to put the disc in my player. I actually forgot how much I liked the “zombies” (well, people infected with the T-Virus) in this franchise as compared to other zombie films/shows. I like the uniqueness to them. It’s more as if they are actually infected with something (as they transformed into something non-human) rather then people who are just the living dead. The loading screen for this blu-ray was even cool. The Umbrella Corporation symbol went in and out as the blu-ray was loading. I know Alice isn’t in the games but she has such a presence in the films. She’s one tough chick! I wouldn’t mind having her on my team. I liked how she explained her story in the beginning and the origins of the T-Virus. This blu-ray is action-packed and has some cool special features that you’ll definitely have to check out.

Catch Resident Evil: The Final Chapter out on Blu-ray & Digital HD May 16, 2017!