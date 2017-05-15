334 SHARES Share Tweet

In the recent years, we’ve heard rumors of major films getting some intensive reshoots. Suicide Squad and the Rogue One to name a couple. In fact, reshoots have never been uncommon but in the “new” world of social media and the internet being a rapid source of information, what was once kept secret by the studios has become more common information.

Today a source has informed the Splash Report that Zack Snyder‘s Justice League has undergone some “serious reshoots.” In fact, the website went as far as to ask the “source” exactly how significant the reshoots have been.

“in the 13 months since principal photography began the film has essentially been “remade…twice.” – The source told the website.

The Splash Report is quick to point out that this is not necessarily a bad thing and I agree. It shows that the studios care about the product. Maybe Waner Bros. had to do a few changes to the film so it could be better connected to the upcoming Wonder Women film? We may never find out.

So why panic?

Well, so far most DC films have been greeted with mixed reactions. We here (Nuke the Fridge) are big fans of DC and would love to see all the films succeed. So basically, anything less than “it was perfect in the first shot” will raise some concerns.

For more read the scoop on Splash Report.

Synopsis:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s (Henry Cavill) selfless act, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash — it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.