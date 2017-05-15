409 SHARES Share Tweet

Recently Fox announced it had picked up creator Matt Nix’s X-Men pilot The Gifted to series. Well, it hasn’t taken Fox long to get the fans buzzing by releasing a trailer for the new series!

The Gifted is about a suburban couple, Reed and Caitlin Strucker, who find out their children have mutant powers. They go on the run from the government and find an underground network of other mutants who help them fight to survive. It stars Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker.

Who are some of the mutants we will see in The Gifted? Well, so far we know we will see Eclipse, Blink, Polaris and Thunderbird.

Something to note is the name of the family in The Gifted. Strucker, could be a nod to Marvel villain Baron von Strucker, the head of Hydra. In the comic he was the father of twins who had similar mutant powers. Could the Strucker name in the show be related? It’s possible, though Baron Von Strucker would be part of the MCU and not available to the Fox’s Mutant universe, so maybe dropping the Von in Von Strucker and leaving out the whole evil head of Hydra thing would be enough of a change. We won;t know for sure until the debut of The Gifted this fall on FOX!

The Gifted comes from Matt Nix (Burn Notice), X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner, Bryan Singer (who directed the pilot), Simon Kinberg, along with Jim Chory and Marvel TV President Jeph Loeb that will all be serving as executive producers on the project. These people are also involved with the FX series, Legion which has been picked up for season two.