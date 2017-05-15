405 SHARES Share Tweet

Last week NUKE THE FRIDGE was invited to a very special live Q&A for Blade Runner 2049 with director Denis Villeneuve, Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling at the IMAX headquarters. The event kicked off with an informative interview moderated by Scott Mantz which was broadcast live on Facebook. Take a look at the highlights of the interview below.

Upon the conclusion of the Q&A session, we were treated to the full length trailer in glorious IMAX.

Blade Runner 2049

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Written By: Hampton Fancher and Michael Green

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, with Dave Bautista and Jared Leto.

Synopsis: Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Release Date: October 6, 2017