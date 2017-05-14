309 SHARES Share Tweet

With the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 out of the way, the next movie in the MCU is Spiderman: Homecoming! All the attention is now being placed towards the Homecoming, thankfully to remind us, a few images have been released for the upcoming summer film!

The pictures released are (almost) all about Peter Parker’s friends. We have Ned, Michelle, and of course Liz Allan which for those who don’t know, is Peter’s crush in this iteration of the web-slinging hero. We also have a picture of Michael Keaton (Vulture) with director Jon Watts as well as a solo pic of Peter wearing the Spidey suit.

With Spiderman: Homecoming being the next film in the MCU, we will most likely start to see more promoting of the film in the upcoming weeks.

Spiderman: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7, 2017.

Source: http://screenrant.com/spider-man-homecoming-images-ned-liz-michelle/