Take a look at this super cool video showcasing everyone’s favorite Pixar Moms topped off by Miguel and Mama Coco wishing you a day filled with joy, love, and great memories.

Happy Mother’s Day everyone!

Synopsis:

Despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, young Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. After meeting a charming trickster named Hector (Gael García Bernal), the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Trailer

Coco opens in theaters on November 22, 2017 (USA)