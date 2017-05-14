509 SHARES Share Tweet

Fans of the show rejoice! We are no longer heading into next week’s season finale with bated breath on whether or not this will be the last time Coulson’s team takes to the skies. ABC has announced the S.H.I.E.L.D. will be returning for it’s fifth season. There are no other details as to a premier date, how many episodes the next season will be, or whether or not they will continue with the segmentation of the season to tell multiple stories, but at least we can rest assured that next week’s episode will not be a series finale.

Despite not bathing in showstopping ratings—the show garners an average of four and a half million viewers per episode—S.H.I.E.L.D. has garnered a dedicated fanbase as well as been the basis of introducing crucial Marvel lore into the MCU. Apart from its titular season one tie-in with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the show has shown connection with both Avengers movies as well as introducing Inhumans into the fold, sparking a show of the same title that will premier later this year.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 4 concludes Tuesday, May 16 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

By: Kayla Mallari

Sources: io9