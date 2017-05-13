550 SHARES Share Tweet

If you are a fan of the classic British comic Judge Dredd (and two prior film adaptations) you will be thrilled to learn that Entertainment Weekly broke the news that entertainment studio IM Global in conjunction with game publisher Rebellion have closed on a deal to to develop the property into a live-action television series titled Judge Dredd: Mega City One.

Already attached to the development of the project is IM Global Television president Mark Stern, who during his tenure at Syfy developed Battlestar Galactica, Helix, and Defiance.

IM’s Global Television CEO Stuart Ford, along with Rebellion owners and brothers Jason and Chris Kingsley had previously served together as executive producers of the 2012 Dredd film, which while only having nominal performance at the theatrical box office has since become a leader of a strong cult following.

In a statement Stern said:

This is one of those seminal sci-fi properties that seems to only become and more relevant with age. Not only is it a rich world with biting social commentary, but it’s also fun as hell! As a fan of the comics and both films, it’s a dream come true to be able to work with Jason and Chris in adapting this for television.

The Kingsley’s added:

We’re very excited to be beginning the journey to get more of Judge Dredd’s Mega-City One on the television screen. Thanks to the legions of fans who have kept up pressure on social media, and a lot of background work and enthusiasm, we aim to make a big budget production that will satisfy both our vast comics audience and the even greater general screen-watching public.

No word yet if the series will be directly tied to the 2012 film, however given that it’s the same trio coming back to the property once again there’s a good deal of hope that they’ll build on that direction.

If they do choose that route, we know where they can get a great collection of extras to use in the series.

According to EW, the series ” is set in a future where the East Coast of the U.S. has become a crowded and crime-ridden megalopolis. It will be an ensemble drama about a team of Judges — futuristic cops invested with the power to be judge, jury, and executioner — as they deal with the challenges the future-shocked 22nd century throws at them.”