Ever since the last Fantastic Four movie was released back in 2015, rumors have been swirling about Marvel trying to negotiate the property away from 20th Century Fox. Plus, Marvel has been working hard at trying to get all of its properties that were at other studios under its giant umbrella. It’s not unheard of by any means. They got back the Punisher, Ghost Rider, and Blade from Columbia pictures. which is now Sony. Marvel also made a deal with Sony to get Spider-Man back into its studio’s control. Marvel also got Daredevil back from Fox!

So as Marvel has gotten bigger and bigger, so have the rumors of the Fantastic Four going back to Marvel. When Collider recently asked about the rumors, Marvel’s Kevin Feige pretty much closed the book on them, at least for the moment:

“No, but I would say there’s not like there’s anything frozen that there needs to be a thaw,” Feige said. “There’s no weirdness. It is just very very cut and dry, and they’re doing their thing, and they’re doing it quite well in most regards, and we’re doing our thing.”

While critics and fans were not very kind to the last Fantastic Four movie, Fox is still firmly behind the property. Fantastic Four executive producer, Simon Kinberg told ComicBook.com recently that we will see more of the Fantastic Four in the future:

“Hutch [Parker] and I were together on Fantastic Four, the most recent one,” Kinberg said. “We love that cast. Obviously, the movie wasn’t what we wanted it to be and it wasn’t received the way we wanted it to be. Yes, we would love to make another Fantastic Four movie. We feel like there’s a great Fantastic Four movie to be made and I think it would hue closer to the tone of the original, the source material, the comics, but we want to make that movie.”

So while we will be seeing more of Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny, any new movies will be coming from Fox. Marvel will just have to settle for the 13 billion dollars it’s been making from the properties under its umbrella!