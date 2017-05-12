600 SHARES Share Tweet

Prey’s first post-launch patch has now rolled out officially on Steam.

The v1.2 update offers a wide range of fixes, both big and small, including a fix to prevent corrupted save files. Better still, it will uncorrupt already affected saves.

Please take note however, that once the patch is installed you’ll no longer be able to take advantage of a glitch which previously allowed infinite item duplication while Recycling.

A few mission and narrative-related glitches have been fixed up to, but to prevent spoilers I’ll let you read about those in the full patch notes, which are embedded below.

I do caution you into reading the following patch notes as they may contain mild spoilers.

Fix to prevent Save games from becoming corrupted. Fix also returns corrupted Save games to uncorrupted state. (Also addresses some additional crashes on map loads.)

Hacking during the Power Plant reboot no longer causes the reboot to fail to complete.

Fix to prevent the Player from becoming stuck in certain circumstances.

Nightmares will now always search for the player once spawned.

Saving and Loading PC settings will now save correctly for users with special characters in their Windows usernames.

Numerous fixes to GLOO to prevent breaking and bypassing collision, prevent corpses from passing through walls and floors.

Updated Recycling to prevent infinite material creation.

Fix for occasional combat freeze when attacking Phantoms

Kaspar’s objective indicator should no longer disappear.

Updates to audio mix to adjust volume of music, audio logs, cutscenes.

