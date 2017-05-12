509 SHARES Share Tweet

Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Out On BLU-RAY JUNE 6TH!

PRESS RELEASE

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the live-action adaptation of the studio’s animated classic, brought the story and characters audiences know and love to spectacular life and broke box-office records. Now the stunning, cinematic event arrives home on June 6 on Digital HD, Blu-ray(tm), Disney Movies Anywhere, DVD and On-Demand.

Fans who bring home Beauty and the Beast can celebrate the release with three ways to watch the movie – the original theatrical cut, the premiere cut with overture, and a musical experience with a sing-along version. The release invites viewers to get up close and personal with the filmmakers and cast to see how this beloved animated film was transformed into a new live-action classic, from the first enchanted table read to a fascinating look at how the film was brought to life utilizing lavish sets, elaborately designed costumes and props, and state-of the-art technology. A feature on the amazing women behind the enchanted tale hosted by Emma Watson; and over 10 minutes of deleted scenes along with musical extras, including the Beauty and the Beast music video starring Ariana Grande and John Legend, Celine Dion’s heartfelt take on the new song How Does a Moment Last Forever, and jump directly to all you favorite unforgettable songs.

Synopsis

Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

Directed By: Bill Condon

Written By: Stephen Chbosky, Evan Spiliotopoulos, Linda Woolverton, Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont, & Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve

Starring: Emma Watson (Belle), Dan Stevens (Beast), Luke Evans (Gaston), Josh Gad (LeFou), Kevin Kline (Maurice), Hattie Morahan (Agathe/ Enchantress), Haydn Gwynne (Clothilde), Gerard Horan (Jean the Potter), Ray Fearon (Père Robert), Ewan McGregor (Lumière), Ian McKellen (Cogsworth), Emma Thompson (Mrs. Potts), Nathan Mack (Chips), and more.

Check out the trailer below:

Beauty and the Beast is set to release on Blu-ray and Digital HD June 6, 2017!