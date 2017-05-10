300 SHARES Share Tweet

Get your chimichangas ready! Marvel and FXX announced they will be bringing the merc with a mouth, Deadpool, to the small screen! Not as a live action show, but as a prime time animated series for adults!

Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, Presidents of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions along with Jeph Loeb, Head of Marvel Television, made the announcement. Donald Glover and his brother, Stephen Glover, will serve as showrunners, writers, and executive producers. They are the creative team behind FX Networks show Atlanta, The highest rated comedy in the networks history and the most watched basic cable comedy in the last three years. Nick Grad is excited to be working with them:

“Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who’ll bring the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta. With the success of Legion, we’re looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original.”

Jeph Loeb also expressed his excitement in working on a new Deadpool show for adults:

“How much more fun could this be? Deadpool, Donald and FX – the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth! We’re thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with Legion continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation.”

Donald Glover recently won a Golden Globe for his work on Atlanta and the show has won a Golden Globe, AFI, Peabody, and WGA award. Glover, also known for his work on the NBC cult comedy, Community, is going to be in the upcoming Marvel movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, the upcoming Han Solo stand alone Star Wars movie, and in Jon Favreau’s upcoming live action “Lion King” movie.

Steven Glover is a writer on Atlanta and wrote four of the series ten episodes and is also a stand-up comedy writer.

No word yet on a release date, but look at no earlier than late next year. Also no word on who will be the voice of the animated Wade Wilson. I doubt it will be Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the movies, but you never know. Nuke the Fridge will keep you posted on any updates as soon as we get them! As for Donald and Steven and the rest of the animated Deadpool creative team……..It’s time to make the chimichangas!

Source: Comic Book