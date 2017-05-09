311 SHARES Share Tweet

Fox has upped their Marvel game by presenting us with a teaser for their upcoming new series, The Gifted. A full trailer is scheduled to make landfall on May 15. After delivering an outstanding television performance with Legion, which explored the uncanny life of Xavier offspring David Haller, the studio continues to reach further into their X-Men goodie grab bag to give us another look inside of the world of the misunderstood, often feared and continuously expanding mutant population.

Here’s the teaser

The show features Stephen Moyer (True Blood) and Amy Acker (Angel), as parents with ordinary DNA who spawn children with extraordinary mutated abilities. But like any good parents of freakish anomalies, they go on the run in an effort to evade capture by hostile government operatives. Along the way the family joins an underground group of mutants who all share one major thing in common. The hopes and dreams for Hugh Jackman to have a change of heart and return to the Marvel film franchise? Well that too, but it’s also a practical thought that they’d all want to live in peace. You know, survive.

Former Burn notice writer, Matt Nix will serve as EP and showrunner for the series. Back in July, Fox Entertainment President, David Madden was quite eager and excited about the current prospects for showcasing more of the Marvel Universe within Fox programming. He minced no words in describing what we the fans of the comic book cinematic world have known all along, “There’s comic book adventure, emotional and complicated relationships, and a rich, existing mythology from which to draw. With the brilliant production crew behind this project, it has all the makings of a big, fun and exciting new series.” We certainly could not have said it better ourselves.