“Motion Posters” tie the Defenders together!

As the clock ticks down to Marvel’s The Defenders premiere on Netflix August 18, promotion ramps up. The latest promotion for the series includes tweets from each of the individual characters twitter accounts. The tweets feature “motion posters” of each individual character crossing over into another character’s world.

Matt Murdock sits at a bus stop, probably in Hell’s Kitchen since the familiar Trish Walker’s face appears as the bench advertisement behind him.

Luke Cage punches his other hand while standing in front of the boxing ring at Fogwell’s gym. If you look past him to the right you will see the familiar fight poster billing “Creel vs. Murdock” behind him.

Meanwhile, uber sleuth Jessica Jones reads a tabloid while waiting in the rain outside the lobby Rand Enterprises building. She is probably in the middle of some detective work.

Danny Rand meditates in the hallway in front of Jessica Jones PI office. That would be par for the course of how this team communicates with each other.

Marvel’s The Defenders is the miniseries that will bring together all of Marvel’s Netflix stars, including Iron Fist (Finn Jones) Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and Luke Cage (Mike Colter), to protect New York City from its greatest threat yet.

Marvel’s The Defenders is developed by Douglas Petrie and Marco Ramirez. The miniseries will also feature Sigourney Weaver as the villain, Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver), and several recurring guest stars from Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Luke Cage, and Marvel’s Iron Fist, including Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse, Simone Missick as Misty Knight, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth, Scott Glenn as Stick, Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, and Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing.

