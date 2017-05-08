759 SHARES Share Tweet

In celebration of the release of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ on May 26th, we are giving away a pair of passes to a lucky winner. The passes are Run Of Engagement and inside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Here’s how to enter for a chance to win:

1.) Follow @nukethefridge on Twitter by clicking HERE

2.) Retweet the contest HERE

You can also use the Tweet below:

View image on Twitter