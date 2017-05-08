600 SHARES Share Tweet

Now that the trailer for Netflix’s The Defenders has dropped, we are hearing, more and more information about the upcoming Marvel show. The latest? Looks like the villain Alexandra, played by Oscar-nominated actress Sigourney Weaver, has had a presence in the lives of all four Defenders since the very first Netflix/Marvel show!

Luke Cage actor Mike Colter sat down with TV Guide and gave them the 411 on the new, well now maybe not so new, Defenders baddie!

“The villains that we’re dealing with are a combination of several entities, um, and they all have something to do with our separate stories that have played out in each of our own individual series. So this has been going on for a while. It wasn’t obvious each individual series, but in this series you’ll find out that the things that happened to all of us basically were all because of one entity and that’s what’s gonna kind of tie things together and then we’ll see that, we’ll understand that, and before you know it, eventually we’ll fight together or not.”

But how was she an influence? It looks like from the trailer that Alexandra is a businesswoman. but what is she involved in that would affect the lives of all four defenders? We will find out on August 18th when The Defenders debuts on Netflix. Until then, let the speculation begin!

Source: TV Guide