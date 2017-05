452 SHARES Share Tweet

ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN NOW!!

We are giving away passes to an advance screening of ‘Baywatch’ in Los Angeles. If you are interested, submit your email below and we will send you a secret link where you can print your passes while supplies last.

DETAILS:

LOCATION:

AMC Burbank 16

125 E. Palm Ave.

Burbank, CA 91502

888-262-4386

DATE AND TIME:

May 22, 2017

Monday 7:00pm

(Have your pass ready to show at the door)

Good Luck!