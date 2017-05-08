226 SHARES Share Tweet

BLADE RUNNER 2049

Alcon Entertainment

In 3D and 2D in select theaters and IMAX on October 6th

Director:

Denis Villeneuve

Writer:

Screenplay by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green, Story by Hampton Fancher, based on characters from the novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick

Producers:

Andrew A. Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Bud Yorkin, Cynthia Yorkin

Executive Producers:

Ridley Scott, Tim Gamble, Frank Giustra, Yale Badick, Val Hill, Bill Carraro

Cast:

Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James with Dave Bautista and Jared Leto

Sci Fi Thriller: Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

#BladeRunner2049

