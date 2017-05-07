312 SHARES Share Tweet

Spiderman: Homecoming isn’t that far off and with the release two months away we will most likely start seeing more of it soon enough. Today, during the MTV Movie Awards, a new clip for the upcoming summer film was shown.

It seems like Peter`s friend Ned is the only one that will know about Peter`s secret, because with everyone else, Peter will make sure no one finds out what he does on his free time.

Spiderman: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7, 2017.

Source: Facebook

“You’re the Spiderman!” Here’s your first look at a brand new clip from Spider-Man, exclusively from the MTV Movie & TV Awards airing right now! Posted by MTV on Sunday, May 7, 2017