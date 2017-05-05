756 SHARES Share Tweet

Greetings Star Wars fans, we’re back for another week of cool and exciting Star Wars news. This week we wanted to take a look at the new video from Omaze featuring Mark Hamill and the Force For Change campaign. Hasbro has announced which Star Wars character will be made onto an action figure, perhaps it could be out by Force Friday II? With “May The 4th Be With You” being yesterday, we got a really cool greeting from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and the maestro himself, John Williams. The Star Wars Show is back to bring us some great interviews and even more Star Wars Celebration recap! Before we close it out, we’ll take a look at what’s hitting comic book shelves this week. Let’s get started!

Omaze gave us a great video of Mark Hamill surprising some of the most loyal Star Wars fans for the “Force For Change” campaign benefitting Unicef. The video features fans acting out some of the more iconic Star Wars scenes with a surprise visit from Luke Skywalker himself. Take a look at the video and take some time to donate to a very worthy cause.

Some months back, Hasbro announced a contest to vote for the next Star Wars character to be turned into an action figure. Now this character was not only restricted to the movies but included TV series, novels and comic books. Something we used to call “Expanded Universe”properties. After an exhaustive tally of all the votes the winner is… DOCTOR APHRA! Ahsoka Tano from The Clone Wars was a very close second but Doctor Aphra secured the victory. If you recall, Doctor Aphra was introduced in issue #3 of Marvel’s comic book Darth Vader and has now graduated to her very own comic book series. We look forward to seeing the Doctor Aphra action figure very soon.

Yes, May The 4th Be With You has come and gone and while you were out celebrating in grand Star Wars fashion, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson was hard at work preparing the soundtrack with the greatest composer to ever live, John Williams! Take a look at a special and official Star Wars “4th” greeting!

The Star Wars Show is back for even more Celebration recap and exclusive interviews. Take a look below for some of the latest Star Wars news.

Closing out this weeks news is the comic book release of Poe Dameron issue #14 and Rogue One issue #2.

Rogue One issue #2 is written by Charles Soule with cover art by Phil Noto.

Synopsis: It is a sad day for the Resistance as they mourn the loss of a fallen comrade. But their fight is far from over — the First Order must be stopped! And Captain Phasma knows just how to get Terex to toe the line.

Poe Dameron issue #14 is written by Jody Houser, pencilled by Emilio Laiso and cover artist Phil Noto.

Synopsis: Jyn Erso continues her quest with Cassian Andor to help the Rebellion fight the sinister Galactic Empire. Following the trail to the ancient Jedha City to find Rebel extremist Saw Guerra, Jyn and Cassian get caught in a firefight with the Empire…only to then be taken prisoner by Saw’s followers!The Star Wars story continues!

