650 SHARES Share Tweet

In celebration of the release of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, we are giving away a pair of passes to a lucky winner. The passes are Run Of Engagement (Fandango’s “Code Carriers”) and good for most local theaters in Las Vegas!

To enter for a chance to win simply submit your email below. We will pick the winners soon!



Good Luck!

Genre: Fantasy Action Adventure

Director: Guy Ritchie

Writers: Screenplay by Joby Harold, Guy Ritchie and Lionel Wigram

Producers: Akiva Goldsman, Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Steve Clark-Hall, Guy Ritchie, Lionel Wigram

Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, with Jude Law and Eric Bana

Synopsis: Acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie brings his dynamic style to the epic fantasy action adventure “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.” Starring Charlie Hunnam in the title role, the film is an iconoclastic take on the classic Excalibur myth, tracing Arthur’s journey from the streets to the throne. When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur (Charlie Hunnam) comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy whether he likes it or not.

Sinopsis: El aclamado cineasta Guy Ritchie nos presenta con su dinámico estilo cinematográfico la aventura de fantasía épica “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”. Protagonizada por Charlie Hunnam en el papel principal, la película es una nueva versión del clásico mito de Excalibur, mostrando el trayecto de Arthur desde las calles hasta el trono.

Durante su infancia, el padre de Arthur es asesinado por su tío Vortigern (Jude Law), quien se apodera de la corona. Despojado de su derecho al trono y sin idea quién es realmente, Arthur (Charlie Hunnam) crece duramente entre los callejones de la ciudad. Pero una vez que saca la espada de la piedra, su vida cambia radicalmente y se ve forzado a reconocer su verdadero legado, le guste o no.

#KingArthur

Official Site: http://kingarthurmovie.com/

Facebook: facebook.com/KingArthurMovie/

Twitter @kingarthurmovie: twitter.com/kingarthurmovie

Instagram (@kingarthurmovie): www.instagram.com/kingarthurmovie/