Spoilers:

A few weeks ago, we had a chance to cover the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ press conference. In attendance was Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell, director James Gunn, and producer Kevin Feige.

After the conference had ended, our very own Luis Lecca had a chance to ask James Gunn about Stan Lee’s cameo. Lee’s cameos have been a tradition in the MCU but this one made him “awful, awful happy” according to Gunn.

Luis Lecca: Can you talk about the cameo with Stan Lee and The Watchers?

James Gunn: Yeah… There’s a “Watchers” cameo and I love The Watchers. I talked to Stan Lee yesterday, who is awful, awful happy that The Watchers are in the movie. It’s like back in the day in the (Marvel) Bullpen, they told him it (The Watchers) was a stupid idea. He is glad they finally made it into the MCU.

The Marvel Bullpen is a nickname created by Stan Lee that was used for the staff and creators who work at the Marvel Comics in the 60’s.

So apparently “The Watchers” did not get much respect back in the day but it turns out that Stan got the last laugh.

The Watchers are a race of fictional extraterrestrials appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The first Watcher—named Uatu—appears in Fantastic Four #13 (April 1963).

SYNOPSIS:

Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2” continues the team’s adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” blasts into theaters on May 5, 2017.