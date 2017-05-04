404 SHARES Share Tweet

Matt Reeves, director of Cloverfield and the Planet of the Apes franchise films, has been tapped to direct The Batman, Warner Brothers upcoming solo film. Currently, he is well into Fox’s War for the Planet of the Apes, but the director took the time to speak with the Los Angeles Daily News about his plans for The Batman.

“It’s a strange thing to be involved in the two franchises which were the two that I was connected to most as a child,” Reeves said. “I just was obsessed with Batman when I was a kid. What I find so interesting about him as a character is that, as far a superhero goes, he’s not superhuman, he is a person. And he is a tortured soul who is grappling with his past and trying to find a way to be in a world that has a lot that’s wrong with it and trying to find a way to reconcile all of that.”

Reeves’s commitment to Fox will continue on through June, delaying filming of The Batman and in turn pushing the scheduled release date. Originally, the film was scheduled for a 2018 release, but now it doesn’t look like filming will start until 2018. No official green light has been given but rumor is that Reeves has been working on a rewrite on the script originally penned by Affleck.

Joe Manganiello will play Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, the villain believed to be facing the caped crusader. Jeremy Irons and JK Simmons, Alfred and Commissioner Gordon respectively, will also be returning alongside Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne.

Reeves’s career has been full of successes on both light hearted dramas and dark action films. It will be interesting to see his take on the Dark Knight, and whether he can include both aspects of his filmography into the narrative. You can see Batman in this year Justice League, which hits theaters this November.

Source: Los Angeles Daily News