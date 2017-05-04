400 SHARES Share Tweet

James Wan, tweeted a photo signaling the start of principal photography on Aquaman. Warner Brother/DC Comics have issued a press release regarding the shooting info on Wan’s upcoming film.

“As is fitting for the king of the sea, the shoot will take place mainly in locations spanning the stunning Gold Coast of Queensland, Australia, with extensive filming to be accomplished at Village Roadshow Studios. The production will utilize the facility’s sprawling backlot and all nine VRS soundstages, including its newest, Stage 9, the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere. Filming will also take place in Newfoundland, Sicily and Tunisia.”

Months of intensive prep have led to this. Here we go. #DayOne #Ahab pic.twitter.com/Ryhl3NUtRY — James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 3, 2017

The film’s working title is Ahab, after the captain in the Moby Dick odyssey, a fitting name for the work in progress. The photo appears to capture the inside of a submarine set. Aquaman’s villain Black Manta, played by Yahya Adbul-Mateen II, sometimes uses a submarine to navigate the seas. Could this be inside of his vehicle or perhaps another submarine?

Jason Momoa also took to Instagram to celebrate the start of shooting. You can see in the photo the door signage reads “Arthur” under the Ahab title. Momoa seems to be taking the Aquaman title to heart, signing off his posts as Arthur.

Me and Jen I love working with amazing artists. From our wardrobe to set design. From stunts to makeup. Truly an honor I’m a very lucky man. Aloha Arthur A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on May 4, 2017 at 12:51am PDT

The Film also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren, Patrick Wilson, and Nicole Kidman. Aquaman will be featured in the upcoming Justice League film, coming to theaters in November, but his stand alone run is set for a 2018 release.

