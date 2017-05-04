450 SHARES Share Tweet

Does Batman want to build a Penguin? Or simply hide behind his cape? I never know if the Tweets I read/are real indeed/or just a clever faaaaake!

We see you, Josh Gad! It’s about time somebody used Twitter for good over evil. Especially when dropping major hints like the one recently tweeted by Gaston’s former better half of a BFF! But is this a tease of things to come in Matt Reeves’, The Batman, or perhaps David Ayer’s Gotham City Sirens? Maybe Joss Whedon’s Batgirl? There’s also Chris McKay’s Nightwing, for that matter. Or, or maybe this is his way of letting it slip that he’s bringing Gotham’s most sinister flightless bird man to life by voicing him in a DC animated feature! There are quite a few of those in the pipeline! But then again this could just be a little bit of good old fashion super villain wish listing from JG.

I can’t help but recall a time way back in the 90s during the Tim Burton era of the DK when actress Sean Young let her freak flag fly whilst lobbying, ala Norma Desmond, for a crack at Catwoman’s whip in Batman Returns. Gad’s approach is a lot less embarrassing and way more effective at turning the hype machine all the way up to eleven!

As of now, all we know is that we don’t know. But what we want to know, we will know soon enough. Well played, snowman. Well played.