There are other worlds than these. Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, the ambitious and expansive story from one of the world’s most celebrated authors, makes its launch to the big screen. The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.

Check out the official trailer and images from The Dark Tower below!

Directed by:

Nikolaj Arcel

Written by:

Akiva Goldsman & Jeff Pinkner

and Anders Thomas Jensen & Nikolaj Arcel

Based on the Novels by:

Stephen King

Produced by:

Akiva Goldsman

Ron Howard

Erica Huggins

Executive Producer:

G. Mac Brown

Cast:

Idris Elba

Matthew McConaughey

Tom Taylor

Claudia Kim

Fran Kranz

Abbey Lee

and Jackie Earle Haley