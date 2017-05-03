352 SHARES Share Tweet

Warner Bros. and DC have released a brand new Wonder Woman trailer, with some substantial pieces of new footage to boot.

The newest trailer (trailer #6) features some extended portions of the fantastic fight sequence in the tower. That includes showing how she got there in the first place, ending in that stunning crashing through the glass scene.

The trailer also offers another glimpse at one of Wonder Woman’s longtime adversaries, the masked Doctor Poison who, in the comics, was an enemy spy who used deadly concoctions to wreak havoc on innocent lives. She will be played by Elena Anaya in “Wonder Woman.” Mystical elements also play a larger role in the new trailer, which shows Wonder Woman sending out a massive energy blast using her bracers. Using those same bracers, she defends against an incoming beam of concentrated lightning, that is likely coming from the epic fight against Ares.

Gal Gadot Twitter feed is also showcasing a new poster below:

“Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.”

Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins and is written by Allan Heinberg, Geoff Johns, and Zack Snyder. The film stars Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Robin Wright (General Antiope), Connie Nielsen (Queen Hippolyta), David Thewlis, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis (Etta Candy), Danny Huston, Ewen Bremmer, Doutzen Kroes, Samantha Jo (Euboea), Florence Kasumba (Senator Acantha), Said Taghmaoui, Eleanor Matsuura (Epione), Emily Carey (Young Diana), and Lisa Loven Kongsli (Menalippe).

Wonder Woman is just under one month away! It hits theaters Friday, June 2nd.

Sources

Comicbook.com

CBR.com