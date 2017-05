434 SHARES Share Tweet

The first trailer for Marvel’s The Defenders has officially dropped and it’s nothing less than perfect!

Nirvana’s Come As You Are plays through the trailer perfectly as it slowly starts and pauses throughout

the assembling of The Defenders!

If you don’t believe me, watch the trailer!

So what do you think!? It was great right!? The hype is real!

Marvel’s The Defenders hits Netflix on August 18, 2017