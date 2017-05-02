410 SHARES Share Tweet

Spiderman: Homecoming Gets CGI Editing!

Yahoo! Movies have provided everyone with a new look at a scene from the Spiderman: Homecoming movie. They provided a picture showing us the CGI editing that Spiderman Homecoming is currently receiving. @Crazyac3Gamer on twitter provided everyone with a before and after look at what the editing has done so far. Look.

@DaveePena There Is a little more to the Image. Looks like they are refining the CG. pic.twitter.com/JT7eagRRPz — Kieran Jones (@Crazyac3Gamer) April 30, 2017

As you can see, the newer editing adds a more darker shade the Spiderman costume as well as making the ferry fire look more realistic than it already was. It also seems like the scene has changed to make it look like Spidey is trying harder to keep to ferry together.

Spiderman: Homecoming crawls into theaters on July 7, 2017.