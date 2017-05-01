750 SHARES Share Tweet

Sadly, the answer is NO, for those who might be wondering if I’m going to cover the next installment of Tomb Raider at E3 this year.

With Square Enix’s Tomb Raider reboot series being such a success it’s no surprise that the series has been labeled a “trilogy ” and will eventually see a sequel to both Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Last year, someone on a subway in Montreal, Canada spotted a Square Enix the person next to them hard at work on a presentation for the third game, titled Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

It was thought that we would be seeing more on the game during E3 this summer, but it looks like that won’t be happening.

The official Tomb Raider fansite, Turning Point (WCCF), shared a quote from Tomb Raider’s Senior Community Manager, Meagan Marie, that suggested the third Tomb Raider game would be getting an announcement later on in the year.

“This will be a quiet E3 for Lara, but we’re looking forward to catching up on her new adventure later this year.”

If Tomb Raider skips E3 2017 the next event that could see a reveal would be Gamescom 2017 in late August.