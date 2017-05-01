550 SHARES Share Tweet

As many of you know “Easter Eggs” sometimes appear in TV and films for diehard fans to catch. Well, it looks like the Italian version of Iron Fist carries just one such egg. Sony’s Spider-Man is referenced.

For some time, each one of Marvel’s Netflix Defenders characters has subtly referenced the Avengers or each other. We have even seen prominent buildings, such as the Avengers Tower featured. But now, a scene in the English version that references Daredevil, references Spider-Man in the Italian version.

The scene plays out as follows. Danny Rand scales the Rand building to sneak into Harold Meacham’s office. In the English version, Harold compares Danny’s efforts to Daredevil. However, in the Italian version, Harold references Spider-Man.

The Defenders premieres August 18th this year on Netflix while Spider-Man: Homecoming premieres July 7, 2017 and the next Avengers movie, Infinity War, is due May 8, 2018.

Source: Comic Book