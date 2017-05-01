600 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s been awhile since I gave you all an update on Death Stranding, so here you go. 🙂

Death Stranding, the new title from Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima, came up during his appearance at the Tribeca Games Festival this weekend.

Considering his departure from Konami and founding of a new studio, it’s no surprise people are hungry for answers.

As reported by Engadget, Kojima said Death Stranding is “going pretty well,” when asked about it. Kojima Productions has, “the general plan for the project” and a plot.

It also has been testing various systems. It’s still in its early stages, so not much is being shared yet.

Kojima explained that if Death Stranding was a restaurant, he’d currently be choosing tables and planning menus.

So that’s pretty early on, but at least they have a building and stove.

Lastly, Kojima made a note about using famous actors in games, like Keifer Sutherland in Metal Gear Solid 5 and Norman Reedus in PT.

“By bringing in actors, they do some things that I don’t imagine. That alone makes the world bigger, there’s something happening on the stage.”

Fans of David Hayter may still feel pain from his departure from the Metal Gear Solid series and his cold relationship with Hideo Kojima, but at least we’ve heard a note on why a new direction was taken on actors.

Death Stranding is coming to PlayStation 4 with no release date available. It will most likely not be in 2017.