455 SHARES Share Tweet

Director Patty Jenkins has been known for making films and TV about dynamic female characters. From Monster, which won Charlize Theron an academy award, to The Killing, to this year’s Wonder Woman, Jenkins work has been gritty and edgy. Jenkins’ next project has yet to be announced, but an unlikely collaborating has put his hat in the ring to be the focus of her next film.

Dwayne Johnson, who was recently cast as the DCEU Black Adam, has stated he would love to work with Jenkins on his upcoming film Jungle Cruise, based on the Disney Parks favorite. Johnson has stated “Patty has that really cool edge. I feel like she could be a really cool choice for a movie like Jungle Cruise. Plus, you know what? I’m just a big fan.”

No details for the Jungle Cruise film have been released yet, except that it will be based on the attraction and Johnson will star and produce. Jenkins hasn’t expressed interest in the film but the addition of her name in the director’s seat and Johnson’s star power might enough to push the film to success.

The Jungle Cruise opened in 1955 on the opening day of Disneyland and has remained largely unchanged in theme and story since that time. The attractions story takes riders through the jungles of the world aboard a replica steamer ship and introduces them exotic animals and colorful characters. The Jungle Cruise is one of the legendary attractions and is featured at all Disney Parks across the world.

Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince as she leaves her home to fight alongside a man in a war to end all wars and discovers her true power and destiny. Jenkins directs from a screenplay by Allan Heinberg and Geoff Johns, with a story by Zack Snyder and Allan Heinberg.

Sorce: comic book