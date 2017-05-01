503 SHARES Share Tweet

Although Wonder Woman is an origin story, director Patty Jenkins would love to bring Diana to America in the future to showcase more of the current comic book Wonder Woman we are most familiar with.

So DC will make another Wonder Woman film if this one is a success. The promotion has been ramping up with a recent TV spot showing Wonder Woman battling Ares. Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside a man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

Joining Gal Gadot in the international cast are Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, David Thewlis, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner and Saïd Taghmaoui. Patty Jenkins directs the film from a screenplay by Allan Heinberg and Geoff Johns, story by Zack Snyder and Allan Heinberg, based on characters from DC Entertainment. Wonder Woman was created by William Moulton Marston.