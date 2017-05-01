650 SHARES Share Tweet

Sometimes it seems like for every Star Wars game that’s hit shelves, there’s one that got cancelled before it could see the light of day.

That long list of cancelled titles includes Star Wars: First Assault, a first-person shooter LucasArts was working on shortly before they were purchased by Disney and shut down in 2012.

Star Wars: First Assault had lived in myth and legend for years until video of an early version of the game was leaked in 2015.

Based on the video, it looked like Star Wars: First Assault was meant to be a very mainstream, Call of Duty-style multiplayer shooter.

The video is very rough, you don’t even see any enemies, but you’re running around relatively small maps, wielding some pretty heavy firepower. These aren’t the old-school blasters you usually associate with Star Wars.

According to report from GamesRadar, Star Wars: First Assault focused on 8 vs. 8 battles, and was meant to be a prologue to a LucasArts-developed Star Wars: Battlefront 3.

Of course, once Disney snapped up Star Wars, the license was given to EA and they rebooted the Battlefront series with DICE at the helm, instead.

Given the somewhat bland look of Star Wars: First Assault’s gameplay, maybe it’s for the best things turned out this way.

But hey, now you can decide for yourself! An early beta version of Star Wars: First Assault has leaked online for anybody to play, provided they have a modded Xbox 360.

Obviously, modding your Xbox 360 voids its warranty and makes Microsoft sad, so we don’t recommend it.

If you already have a modded Xbox 360 and are aware of the risks, you can grab the Star Wars: First Assault files, here.

For the rest of us, EA’s Star Wars Battlefront II arrives on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 17.

Star Wars: First Assault Tech Beta Overview.