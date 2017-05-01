507 SHARES Share Tweet

This past Sunday Autobots Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, from Transformers: The Last Knight, joined thousands of friends and family to celebrate the 28th Fiesta Broadway in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. Nuke the Fridge was in attendance and took this exclusive video from the event that you can watch below.

Here are some images from the fun!

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT opens in theaters June 23, 2017

Filmed with IMAX 3D cameras

Directed by: Michael Bay

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Jerrod Carmichael, Isabela Moner and Santiago Cabrera

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).

